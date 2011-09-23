California Lifts Infused-Booze Ban

© Frances Janisch

Fennel and Fig Vodka

Good news for California cocktail enthusiasts: Governor Jerry Brown has announced the end of a Prohibition-era law that made it illegal for bars to infuse spirits with other ingredients, the New York Times reports. California's bars have been infusing liquor for years with no issues, but recently the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control started cracking down. Celebrate the West Coast’s break from the vestiges of Prohibition by creating some of your own tipsy infusions, such as an aromatic fennel-and-fig-infused vodka, plus more:

• Chai-Infused Cognac

• Beet-Horseradish-Infused Vodka

• Jalapeño Tequila

• Jasmine Gin

• Nori Apple Brandy

• Strawberry Pineapple Pisco