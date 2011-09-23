California Lifts Infused-Booze Ban

Food & Wine
September 23, 2011

 

 Fennel and Fig Vodka

© Frances Janisch
Fennel and Fig Vodka

Good news for California cocktail enthusiasts: Governor Jerry Brown has announced the end of a Prohibition-era law that made it illegal for bars to infuse spirits with other ingredients, the New York Times reports. California's bars have been infusing liquor for years with no issues, but recently the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control started cracking down. Celebrate the West Coast’s break from the vestiges of Prohibition by creating some of your own tipsy infusions, such as an aromatic fennel-and-fig-infused vodka, plus more:

 

Chai-Infused Cognac
Beet-Horseradish-Infused Vodka
Jalapeño Tequila
Jasmine Gin
Nori Apple Brandy
Strawberry Pineapple Pisco

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up