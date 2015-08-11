The Caipirinha: Hard to Pronounce, Easy to Make

Caipirinhas, though difficult to pronounce, are ridiculously easy cocktails to make: muddle lime wedges with sugar, add ice and cachaça (a white rum-like spirit from Brazil), shake and serve. Once you’ve mastered the original caipirinha, take the strong, citrusy cocktail to the next level with one of these delicious variations.

1. Blackberry & Cabernet Caipirinha

This punch-like take on the caipirinha is made with bold red wine, fresh juices and muddled blackberries.

2. California Caipirinha

Bartender Duggan McDonnell riffs on the caipirinha by embellishing the classic combination of cachaça, sugar and lime with Orange Muscat.



3. Pomegranate Caipirinhas

Chef Andy Ricker’s sweet-tart take on the caipirinha adds pomegranate juice to the usual mix.

4. Cranberry Caipirinha

Marcus Samuelsson muddles cranberries along with the usual lime and replaces cachaça with aquavit for a Scandinavian take on the classic drink.

5. Fruity Caipirinha Jelly

This refreshing cachaça-laced jelly from Spanish star chef Jordi Roca is like a spoonable cocktail.

6. Grilled-Lime Caipirinhas

Grilled limes add a slight smokiness to the drink.

7. Caipirinha Manchada

Translated, the name of this drink means “stained caipirinha.” It refers to the shock of red the cocktail gets from a spoonful of hibiscus agua fresca.

