The Caipirinha: Hard to Pronounce, Easy to Make

Caipirinhas, though difficult to pronounce, are ridiculously easy cocktails to make: muddle lime wedges with sugar, add ice and cachaça (a white rum-like spirit from Brazil), shake and serve. Once you’ve mastered the original caipirinha, take the strong, citrusy cocktail to the next level with one of these delicious variations.

F&W Editors
August 11, 2015

1. Blackberry & Cabernet Caipirinha 
This punch-like take on the caipirinha is made with bold red wine, fresh juices and muddled blackberries.

2. California Caipirinha 
Bartender Duggan McDonnell riffs on the caipirinha by embellishing the classic combination of cachaça, sugar and lime with Orange Muscat.

3. Pomegranate Caipirinhas 
Chef Andy Ricker’s sweet-tart take on the caipirinha adds pomegranate juice to the usual mix.

4. Cranberry Caipirinha 
Marcus Samuelsson muddles cranberries along with the usual lime and replaces cachaça with aquavit for a Scandinavian take on the classic drink.

5. Fruity Caipirinha Jelly 
This refreshing cachaça-laced jelly from Spanish star chef Jordi Roca is like a spoonable cocktail.

6. Grilled-Lime Caipirinhas 
Grilled limes add a slight smokiness to the drink.

7. Caipirinha Manchada 
Translated, the name of this drink means “stained caipirinha.” It refers to the shock of red the cocktail gets from a spoonful of hibiscus agua fresca.

