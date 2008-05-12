I'm just back from a week gallivanting (occasionally by helicopter) through the vineyards of Napa and Sonoma, so while I get my notes together, here are a couple of mighty tasty cachaça cocktails created by my colleague Nick Fauchald. Both are ideal for that moment when the usual caiparinha just seems too darn familiar, or when you're feeling wildly inspired after reading my May story on Brazil and cachaça...

Obrigada

Makes 1 drink

8 red, seedless grapes

One-quarter lime

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Ice

2 ounces cachaça

Small bunch of grapes, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the grapes and lime with the sugar. Fill the shaker with ice and add the cachaca. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a small bunch of grapes.



Agua de Marzo

Makes 1 drink

Ice

2 ounces cachaça

3/4 ounce St-Germain elderflower liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce fresh grapefruit juice

Grapefruit twist, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the cachaça, St-Germain, lime juice and grapefruit juice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.



