Buttery Chardonnays Will Always Have a Place in Lydia Shire’s Heart

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

When it comes to Chardonnay, chef Lydia Shire of Boston’s Scampo likes them big, American and buttery. “That’s unpopular to say nowadays, because people turn their noses up at them,” she says. “But I happen to love them. When I’m drinking a glass of wine, chances are I’m not eating, so I want something with big mouthfeel that’s not green or acidic.”

