Bulgogi-Style Chicken Inspired by "The Simpsons"

November 14, 2011

 

 Bulgogi-Style Chicken

Bulgogi-Style Chicken

This past Sunday, The Simpsons took on foodies. From Julia Child to the Swedish Chef, few culinary icons were safe from animated parody. If you missed it, Eater has a recap that includes video of the show's food-centric rap written by comedians Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Among the verse highlights: "Rolling into K-Town for beepin' boppin' bulgogi/The hotties I chill with are Sriracha and kimchi." We recommend that you roll with those aforementioned "hotties" tonight: This healthy recipe for Ginger-Marinated Bulgogi-Style Chicken goes great served with both.

 

