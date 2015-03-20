Brush Up on Your Ice Cream Vocab

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. Guess which one of these flowers is both edible and beautiful: peony, daffodil, lily, iris. Answer: peony.

2. Here are three utensil-based superstitions: If you drop a knife, a man will visit you. A fork: a woman. A spoon: a child.

3. Pie crusts were called “coffins” in the Middle Ages.

4. Know your (Latin) roots: sole (solum = bottom), vermicelli (vermis = worm), salmon (salire = to jump).

5. This past week, Dairy Queen turned 75. Here are some other names for soft serve: creemee (VT), merry cream (Lebanon), 99 (UK).

6. There's a 9,000-year lease on the Guinness factory in Dublin, which was signed in 1759. Only 8,744 years to go!

7. When she was in Japan, Dana ate a formicivorous (ant-eating!) dinner.

