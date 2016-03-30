BrunchCon Marks the Height of Brunch-Mania

All your yolky, boozy, avocado-toasty dreams are about to come true. On August 14, the first ever BrunchCon, a festival dedicated to all things brunch, will cold brew its way into Downtown Los Angeles.

The BrunchCon website doesn’t yet list many details about the daylong convention, but Time Out Los Angeles reports that there will be chef demos, brunchy beverages, tastings and a market—presumably stocked with bloody mary mixes and lots and lots of bacon. While the list of vendors is far from complete, current participants include Poppy and Rose, Bang Bang (a monthly brunch pop-up), Sonny’s Hideaway and Escala.

We know it’s wishful thinking, but we’re pulling for a true con experience at BrunchCon. We’re talking obsessive fans getting their egg cartons signed by chefs, exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming waffle releases and, of course, cosplayers dressed as their favorite brunch dishes or drinks. (Dibs on eggs in purgatory!)

Tickets go on sale May 1, but you can sign up for a reminder here.