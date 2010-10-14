Brunch Italian-Style at L’Artusi

I was thrilled when Joe Campanale told me they were introducing Sunday brunch at his awesome Manhattan restaurant, L’Artusi. I got a preview last weekend. It’s hard to single out favorites, but here were some dishes that I’ll be back for:

- Creamy Polenta with a Poached Egg and Amatriciana Sauce

- Panino with Braised Pancetta, Fried Egg and Pickled Chiles

- Everything sweet from talented pastry chef and co-owner Katherine Thompson, especially the cherry scones.

- The Texas Mimosa, inspired by Campanale’s Texas friends, chef Tim Love and F&W Best New Chef 2009 Bryan Caswell. It’s made with fresh grapefruit juice, sparkling wine and tequila.

- The L’Artusi Bloody, a spicy mix of tomato juice, Hudson Valley Vodka, Mezcal-infused chiles, Sriracha and market vegetables.

Brunch starts this Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

