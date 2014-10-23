Brooks Headley Wants You to Hail Seitan

We asked chefs to peek into their crystal balls and tell us what foods we’ll be talking about in the next five years. Here’s what they predicted.

“I hope vegetarianism becomes a mass epidemic, in a good way,” says Del Posto pastry chef Brooks Headley. “I foresee meat getting seriously whittled down on restaurant menus, mainly just used as a condiment. The days of the big protein main course are numbered. In New York we’re already seeing at places like Queen's Kickshaw, Saltie and Dirt Candy—which aren’t even billing themselves as vegetarian restaurants, but they’re veg-focused and use meat sparingly if at all. I love it. Punks have been screaming about this for years! Hail seitan!”

This brilliant braised carrot dish (left) from Dan Barber is the perfect embodiment of Headley’s prophecy. The rich and meaty carrot is the star while a small amount of lamb is part of a saucy accompaniment.

