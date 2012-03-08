Brooklyn's New Food-Focused Music Festival

GoogaMooga, a culinary game of 'Where's Waldo?'" src="https://www.foodandwine.com/assets/images/201203-b-googa-mooga-large.jpg/variations/201203-b-googa-mooga-large2.jpg" alt="GoogaMooga Musical Festival" width="460" height="326" align="left" />

Photo: Adam Macchia

Superfly, the team behind the ultracool music festivals Bonnaroo (in Tennessee) and Outside Lands (in San Francisco), is at it again, launching a free food-focused musical extravaganza in Brooklyn this spring. Its newest project, just announced today, will be called The Great GoogaMooga (old-school DJ slang for "awesome"), and will take over the Nethermead area of Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on May 19 and 20. The event will feature music on two stages and food from an amazing lineup of local restaurants such as Roberta’s, Colicchio & Sons, Frankies 457 Spuntino, The Spotted Pig and Red Rooster. Brooklyn Brewery beer guru Garrett Oliver will curate a selection of beers from 35 craft brewers and Terroir’s Paul Grieco will work with Superfly’s wine director Peter Eastlake to source wines from 30 domestic and international winemakers.

Perhaps the best testament to the food-obsessive nature of the event: No one seems to mind that the music lineup won’t be announced until next month; all the buzz is about the chefs and restaurateurs (even Anthony Bourdain was involved in the plans). Hopeful attendees should still keep an eye out for updates since it will be necessary to register for the free tix when they become available at googamooga.com.

