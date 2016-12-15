Brooklyn's Most Celebrated Restaurant Quietly Makes Move to Manhattan

In an unannounced maneuver that surprised New York's fine dining enthusiasts, Brooklyn's only three-Michelin-starred restaurant has quietly crossed borough borders and settled into a new space in Midtown Manhattan.

While the rumors of a possible relocation of the critically acclaimed Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare began circulating last February, it wasn't until earlier this week that chef César Ramirez packed up his knives and moved to a considerably glossier location on 37th Street in Manhattan.

The high-end, $306 tasting menu emerged as an instant bastion of the growing Brooklyn fine dining scene when it became the first restaurant in the borough to earn three stars from Michelin. The prix fixe, 15-plus course tasting menu also made New York Magazine's list of the best tasting menus in New York and began to accumulate a months-long waiting list for a reservation at the 18-seat counter.

For many, the primary distinction between the Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare and its shinier Michelin-starred counterparts in Manhattan were the location—a "bleak, even brutal, section of Schermerhorn Street" in Downtown Brooklyn as New York describes—and its more casual, relaxed approach to dining in a storefront kitchen near the grocery store bearing the same name.

Now, Ramirez, whose cuisine is influenced by French and Japanese methods and ingredients, is moving the operation to a slightly larger space across the East River. While no official announcement was made, guests were alerted of the change in reservation location, and the restaurant's website has been edited to include the new address (the homepage, however, still claims the restaurant is "Brooklyn's only three Michelin-starred restaurant").

Though the Schermerhorn location "is not permanently closed" according to one report, with Ramirez and team relocated it's unclear what will become of Brooklyn's former fine dining epicenter.

We have to ask: Will it still be called Brooklyn Fare when it is no longer in Brooklyn?