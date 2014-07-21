Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon

The foods of the Japanese izakaya (taverns) are among the most beloved in the world. There’s not a chef in the country who doesn’t try his or her hand at chawanmushi, ramen, soba, robata-style fish, yakitori and so on. Surprisingly, though, very few home cooks do. I’m not sure why. Myths abound about arcane ingredients and difficult techniques, but that couldn’t be less true. This is simple, easy bar food.

This broiled yellowtail collar can be made in a flash. When it’s served with rice and some oshinko (Japanese pickles), it makes the perfect summer meal. If you can’t find yellowtail collars, you can use tuna, salmon or swordfish collars as well. It’s the most amazing cut on a large fish and the salting and broiling technique is one you can replicate with other cuts of fish as well. Get the Recipe

