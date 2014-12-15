This is the Brisket Recipe You Need for Hanukkah

This gigantic brisket from Andrew Zimmern is tender and meaty, with lots of delicious bites of sweet, caramelized fennel alongside.
This gigantic brisket from Andrew Zimmern is tender and meaty, with lots of delicious bites of sweet, caramelized fennel alongside.
I like to feed an army with this beef brisket. It’s that time of year. The meat freezes well when cooked and bagged with the vegetables and liquid, so even a small family can make this recipe. I like making a whole brisket because you want the fatty nose of the wide end to help keep the roast moist. I also just like to roast whole briskets, what can I say. Serve this with plenty of potato pancakes and more companion recipes on www.andrewzimmern.com.
Get the Recipe
Related:
Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures
F&W's Best Hanukkah Recipes
7 Incredible Brisket Recipes