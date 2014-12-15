This is the Brisket Recipe You Need for Hanukkah

This gigantic brisket from Andrew Zimmern is tender and meaty, with lots of delicious bites of sweet, caramelized fennel alongside.

I like to feed an army with this beef brisket. It’s that time of year. The meat freezes well when cooked and bagged with the vegetables and liquid, so even a small family can make this recipe. I like making a whole brisket because you want the fatty nose of the wide end to help keep the roast moist. I also just like to roast whole briskets, what can I say. Serve this with plenty of potato pancakes and more companion recipes on www.andrewzimmern.com.

