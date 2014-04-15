A Brilliant Trick for How to Cook and Naturally Dye Easter Eggs at the Same Time

Three Little Halves blogger and illustrator Aleksandra Mojsilovic reimagines party prep with affordable, edible table displays.

Every Easter, for as long as I can remember, my mom would forgo the pastel colors and food chemistry and make these colorful, naturally dyed Easter eggs. Each family member took part in the elaborate process, and it was by far the best part of the holiday, except for the egg fight, of course.

To do it yourself, you will need quite a bit of onion skin. There are three strategies for gathering it: 1) You can start collecting early; 2) you can charm your grocer into giving them away for free—or simply pay for the skins as if they are onions (throw in an onion or two to justify the purchase); or 3) you can buy about six pounds of onions and eat lots of soups or casseroles in days to come.

This is not really a recipe—it’s a process for coloring the eggs, therefore no quantities are listed. But if you are looking for a great way to eat your hard-boiled eggs, try this snack or light lunch: Mix a tablespoon of good olive oil with a couple of drops of good balsamic and a pinch of nice salt, then pour the mixture onto your plate. Cut an egg or two into quarters, crush some of the yolk into the dressing to make a dense paste, and eat with a slice of fresh baguette.

What You Need

Eggs

Onion skins from yellow or Spanish onions

Cheesecloth (or a T-shirt) cut into 6-inch squares

Kitchen twine

Vinegar

Salt

1. Place an egg into the palm of your hand and wrap it in onion skin. For a darker color, use a couple of layers of onion skins.

2. Place the egg and its onion skin onto a cheesecloth square. Wrap tightly and secure at the ends with the twine. Continue until all of your eggs are wrapped.

3. Fill a pot with cold water and add the wrapped eggs. Add a tablespoon of vinegar and a teaspoon of salt per quart of water. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer and boil for about 15 minutes.

4. Remove the pot from the heat, discard the water and let the eggs cool while still wrapped. When the eggs are completely cool, unwrap and let them dry.

5. If you like your eggs glossy (I like mine matte), dip a piece of cloth into vegetable oil and rub the eggs with it.

