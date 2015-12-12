The Brilliant Trick for Chilling Beer

F&W Editors
December 12, 2015

In case you haven’t heard, beer has replaced milk as the cookie beverage pairing of choice. Flying Dog Brewery even released a special limited-edition 12-pack designed specifically for cookies—for example, the Cranberry IPA will perfectly complement a lemon cookie. But what if your cookies are ready to go but your beers aren’t chilled? Our sister brand Sunset has a tip to cool them down in a flash.

