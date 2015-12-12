The Brilliant Trick for Chilling Beer

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking holiday strategy.
In case you haven’t heard, beer has replaced milk as the cookie beverage pairing of choice. Flying Dog Brewery even released a special limited-edition 12-pack designed specifically for cookies—for example, the Cranberry IPA will perfectly complement a lemon cookie. But what if your cookies are ready to go but your beers aren’t chilled? Our sister brand Sunset has a tip to cool them down in a flash.