Brilliant Southern Cakes

Ratha Tep
August 27, 2007

I don't have much of a sweet tooth (my vices are usually salty, crunchy, and preferably deep-fried), but baker Angie Mosier's "big plate of cakes," served at the end of the Quintessential Southern Dinner at the Beard House the other night, immediately made me grin. Everyone got not one or two but four slices of cake, including Mosier's terrifically moist Red Velvet Cake and Emma Rylander Lane's bourbon-spiked Lane cake (we published Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock's version, inspired by Lane, a few years ago). What I later learned from Mosier was that the Lane cake, a Southern specialty, made a cameo in one of my favorite books while growing up, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. "Miss Maudie Atkinson baked a Lane cake so loaded with shinny it made me tight," wrote Lee. Shinny? That's slang for booze.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up