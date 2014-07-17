Brilliant No-Cook Recipes from Iceland

Icelandic chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason’s forthcoming book is called North. Here, he shares two delicious no-cook recipes.

Dill-Parsley Sauce

In a blender, puree 1/2 cup chopped dill with 1/3 cup chopped parsley, 1/4 cup water, 2 tablespoons minced shallot, 2 1/2 tsp. stone-ground mustard, 2 teaspoons malt vinegar and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. With the machine on, gradually add 1/2 cup canola oil and puree until smooth. Season with salt. Drizzle over a mozzarella-tomato salad.

Smoked Salmon on Rye with Brined Herb Stems

Whisk 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar with 1/4 cup superfine sugar until the sugar dissolves. Add 20 dill or basil stems, cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Let stand for 2 hours; drain. Spread slices of rye bread with goat cheese and top with smoked salmon and the brined herb stems.

