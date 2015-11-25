Brilliant Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dessert: Individual Apple Crumbles and 5 More Whole-Fruit Desserts

When you’re down to the wire and dessert isn’t made, go for a simple whole fruit dessert like these individual apple crumbles from our sister brand Cooking Light. They're made with cinnamon sugar and crispy streusel, making them an easy but eye-catching sweet treat. Save the cores so you can make apple vinegar.



Here, five more whole fruit desserts to make at the last minute.



1. Poached Pears with Prunes

These tender pears make for a lightly spiced, Moroccan–inspired dessert that pairs well with a sweet Moscato.



2. Pineapple Foster

You only need five ingredients to make this slightly boozy cake, but don’t leave off the vanilla ice cream.



3. Plum Compote with Star Anise

Star Anise adds a licorice-y flavor to this simple yet innovative plum dish.



4. Roasted Bananas with Spiced Syrup and Candied Nuts

By studding a whole banana with an array of flavors, like vanilla and coffee, then roasting, you get a dessert that looks as interesting as it tastes.



5. Sliced Oranges with Thyme Syrup

A thyme-infused simple syrup poured over orange slices couldn’t be easier or prettier.