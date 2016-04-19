A Brilliant Asian-ish Dinner from Mission Chinese Chef Angela Dimayuga

© John Kernick

Chef Angela Dimayuga creates brilliant Asian (and Asian-ish) dishes at New York City's genre-bending Mission Chinese Food. Here, she makes a simple, delicious dinner.

F&W Editors
April 19, 2016

Make the Menu

© John Kernick

Tips from the Chef

Make a lettuce "sponge."
Leaves spread under the salad soak up any extra dressing.

Use turbinado sugar.
It adds depth of flavor to a vibrant dressing of lime juice and fish sauce.

Eat your shells.
The smaller the shrimp, the more tender the shells.

Season rice with tea leaves.
Crumble any big pieces with your fingers.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up