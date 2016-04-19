A Brilliant Asian-ish Dinner from Mission Chinese Chef Angela Dimayuga

© John Kernick
Chef Angela Dimayuga creates brilliant Asian (and Asian-ish) dishes at New York City's genre-bending Mission Chinese Food. Here, she makes a simple, delicious dinner.
Make the Menu
© John Kernick
Tips from the Chef
Make a lettuce "sponge."
Leaves spread under the salad soak up any extra dressing.
Use turbinado sugar.
It adds depth of flavor to a vibrant dressing of lime juice and fish sauce.
Eat your shells.
The smaller the shrimp, the more tender the shells.
Season rice with tea leaves.
Crumble any big pieces with your fingers.