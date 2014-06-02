A Brief Lesson in Italian From the World’s Preeminent Pasta Poet

For centuries, poets have enthused about the beauty of a rose or the majesty of the sea—but what about pasta? Why aren’t there more odes to orecchiette or sonnets about spaghetti? On June 10 in New York, there will be. Hosted by Italian pasta maker Giovanni Rana, the event at NYC’s Backbar will pit poet against poet in a pasta-themed slam. Tickets for the event, which entitle you to a pasta feast, cocktails and a special-edition printed haiku, can be purchased here. In anticipation of the event, Giovanni Rana himself recorded some of his own pasta poetry, which he recited in his native Italian. Watch the videos above, then head to Twitter and write your own line of pasta-inspired poetry with the hashtag #PastaPoetry. We’ll choose some of the best and construct an original crowd-sourced pasta poem.

Related: How to Make Gnocchi

15 Great Spaghetti Recipes

12 Ways to Make Fresh Pasta at Home