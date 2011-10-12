A Breakfast Worth Waking Up For: Chicken and Potato Hash

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Melanie Acevedo

Chicken and Potato Hash

If you skipped breakfast this morning, you're not alone. A recent survey conducted by market research company NPD Group found that 31 million people in the United States forgo "the most important meal of the day." Lack of hunger and being busy are the most common excuses, but here's a strong case for getting up earlier to eat: Potato, Mushroom and Chicken Hash topped with a fried egg makes a fast and fantastic use of last night's leftover chicken.