Bottle Schlock

Well, I attended a screening of Bottle Shock last night. The movie, which will be in limited release around the country in a couple of weeks (see this article in the NY Times about the troubles it's had picking up a distributor), is a fanciful recreation of the events leading up to the famous 1976 Paris Tasting, in which American wines bested the best of France in a blind tasting judged by a variety of powerful French wine-folk. The movie concentrates on Chateau Montelena, whose 1973 Chardonnay won the white wine side of the tasting. And, in the movie, it does win. So that's nicely accurate.
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.