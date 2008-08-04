Bottle Schlock

Well, I attended a screening of Bottle Shock last night. The movie, which will be in limited release around the country in a couple of weeks (see this article in the NY Times about the troubles it's had picking up a distributor), is a fanciful recreation of the events leading up to the famous 1976 Paris Tasting, in which American wines bested the best of France in a blind tasting judged by a variety of powerful French wine-folk. The movie concentrates on Chateau Montelena, whose 1973 Chardonnay won the white wine side of the tasting. And, in the movie, it does win. So that's nicely accurate.