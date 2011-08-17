Bookstores for Food Lovers

The September issue reveals some of the best new shops for food-obsessed readers.

© Courtesy of Heirloom Book Company/Photo by Andrew Stephen Cebulka

Heirloom Book Company in Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC: Heirloom Book Company

For people who want to eat their food and read about it too, this new shop has books on food and wine and out-of-print cookbooks, alongside antique kitchen tools and seeds from local chef Sean Brock of McCrady's. After-hours, the homey Heirloom hosts small in-store dinners cooked by chefs from all around the South.

London: V&A Reading Rooms

This stand-alone shop run by the Victoria and Albert Museum lures in readers with its books on design and art. It gets them to stay with a small menu of snacks (olives, lemon almonds) and organic wines chosen by Duncan Ackery to drink while (carefully) perusing the stacks.

Related:

Marvel Superheroes' Cookbook and More Comics

Healthy Italian Recipes from Cookbook Author Jessica Theroux