This Book is So Good, Alice Waters Gave it to Russell Moore Twice

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Russell Moore

The Book: The Auberge of the Flowering Hearth by Roy Andries de Groot, 1996

“It paints the most enchanting picture of these two spinster women cooking in their hotel,” Moore says. “When I was at Chez Panisse, Alice Waters gave it to me twice. It’s overly romanticized and dated; they put Chartreuse and Gruyère and country ham in everything. But it showed me that standing by a stove was the job for me.”

