Bonnaroo Food Redux

© Nathaniel Schoen



Those lucky enough to have been at Manchester, Tennessee’s epic four-day Bonnaroo festival last weekend are now recovering from their food and music hangovers. Here, festival highlights, stats and insider observations:



• The Black Keys hit the Fried Chicken, Champagne and Fireworks party post-show to hang out with Dave Kornell of NYC’s Blue Ribbon. Kornell fried 2,800 pieces of chicken—every piece was eaten—while Buffalo Springfield played right behind him.

• At the party, 36 magnums of Joe Bastianich's Flor prosecco were consumed in about 30 minutes.

• Praters BBQ from Tennessee served 2,000 pounds of pork.

• The Food Truck Oasis had roughly 12,000 visitors a day.

• The Taco Bus from Tampa, Florida, went through 8,000 tacos.

• Eat Box from Asheville, North Carolina, went through 18,000 meatballs—the fan favorite was the Dirty South (meatloaf balls with pepper-crusted bacon, hash browns and bacon-scallion sauce).

• Good You from Kansas City, Missouri, went through 800 pounds of meat for their burgers made with "unicorn meat and Smurf dust."