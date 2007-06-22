Bologna Sandwiches at the Waldorf-Astoria

If there’s one New York City hotel that’s ubiquitous these days, at least for me, it’s the venerable Waldorf-Astoria. At the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen last weekend, chef John Doherty, who co-wrote last year’s Waldorf-Astoria Cookbook, served something at the tasting tent that must have been delicious because there was always a huge mob around him. Back in NYC, readers of the New York Post's Page 6 and every celebrity blog will know that Angelina Jolie recently set up camp there for the premiere of her new movie, A Mighty Heart, while Brad Pitt partied in the hotel’s Sir Harry’s bar. Celebrity watchers will also have recently been reminded that Paris Hilton spent part of her childhood in a suite at the Waldorf. I’m not sure what those famous guests eat/ate when they stay there, but I do know that when President George Bush stays at the hotel, he likes to order bologna sandwiches on white bread with mayonnaise, with Doritos on the side. Apparently that counts as a special order since the hotel doesn’t stock Wonder Bread, the President’s favorite.