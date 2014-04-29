Bobby Flay's Lexington Travel Guide

Keeneland Racetrack

Visit in the morning while the horses are training. 4201 Versailles Rd., Lexington; keeneland.com.

Lexington Farmers' Market

Flay beelines for the excellent breakfast sandwiches at the Quarles Farm market stand, made with sausage, cheddar and local eggs. Cheapside Park (Saturdays); lexingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Parlay Social

Flay likes this downtown speakeasy with live music and more than 50 bourbons. 149 W. Short St.; parlaysocial.com.

Table Three Ten

Inventive cocktails and a short menu of dishes like grass-fed beef tartare. 310 W. Short St.; table-three-ten.com.

Woodford Reserve Distillery

Die-hards should take the corn-to-cork tour. 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles; woodfordreserve.com.

