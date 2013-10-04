Bobby Flay Gears up for the NYC Wine & Food Festival

From October 17 through 20, celebrity chefs and more food world talents from around the country will convene for the sixth annual New York City Wine & Food Festival to benefit the Food Bank for NYC and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry® campaign. Food & Wine is presenting the event, and to celebrate, superstars like contributing editor Andrew Zimmern, Rocco DiSpirito and Bobby Flay will flood F&W’s Instagram feed with photos taken at the best tastings and parties. (Follow along all weekend using the hashtag #NYCWFF.) There are still tickets left for headlining events like Rachael Ray’s Burger Bash, F&W’s Best New Chefs 25th Anniversary Party and Bobby Flay's Tacos & Tequila. As a teaser, the returning mega-chef shared this behind-the-scenes photo (left) from his recipe testing for the event. "The perfect taco has just the right amount of texture when you bite into it," says Flay. In the shot, he preps a secret ingredient, which adds nice crunch. Can you guess what it is?

Related: Follow F&W on Instagram @foodandwinemag

Follow F&W on Twitter @fandw