Blue Ribbon’s Post-Thanksgivukkah Knish

Since yesterday was Thanksgivukkah—the rare occasion when the first day of Hanukkah and Thanksgiving fall on the same day—it only makes sense that the leftovers from the two-in-one feast should represent both holidays. That’s why Eric and Bruce Bromberg, the owners of New York’s Blue Ribbon empire, invented the turkey and sweet potato knish. “Knishes have always been one of our favorite Jewish comfort foods, so with Hanukkah and Thanksgiving coinciding this year we couldn’t help but get carried away with the idea of the Thanksgiving knish,” says Eric. “Thanksgiving leftovers certainly satisfy straight from your refrigerator, but baking them into a warm, savory knish is a delicious and fun way to elevate them. The combination of the juicy turkey, velvety cream cheese and sweet potatoes is definitely a great way to pay homage to two of our favorite holidays.” Below, the F&W-exclusive recipe for the sweet-and-savory knishes.

Turkey & Sweet Potato Knish

Makes 20 knishes

Dough:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 pound unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and chilled

1/3 cup very cold water

1/2 teaspoon granulated salt

Egg wash

Filling:

1 pound sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed

4 ounces cream cheese

12 ounces leftover turkey, cut into fine dice

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1. MAKE THE DOUGH In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, add the flour, cold butter and salt. Mix slowly until the butter is cut into the flour, forming small granules. Drizzle in the water and mix just until the dough comes together.

2. Put the dough onto a worktable, knead briefly and form into a flattened ball. Wrap in plastic film and refrigerate for at least one hour.

3. MAKE THE FILLING In a large bowl using a spatula, fold together mashed sweet potatoes and chopped turkey. Do not overmix.

4. MAKE THE KNISHES Preheat oven to 450°. Take the dough out of the fridge and cut lengthwise into quarters. Put one of the pieces of dough on a floured work surface, and hit it with a rolling pin, elongating it into a strip, measuring about ¼ inch thick and 2.5 inches wide.

5. Place a 1 inch wide cylinder of the potato filling down the center of the dough. Brush the top of the dough with a strip of egg wash. Fold the bottom of the dough over the potato filling, and roll over to touch the egg-washed side. Using a bread knife, cut the log into 3 ounce disks (about 2.5 inches wide).

6. Using your hands, hold an individual disk and seal one side, pinching the dough over the potato. On the other side of the disk, put some pressure on the open side so that the knish takes form. It should be almost 2 inches high and 4 inches across. Repeat with the rest of the dough and filling.

7. Coat the outside of the knishes with egg wash. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and transfer the knishes to the paper, making sure they don’t touch. Bake for 8 minutes.