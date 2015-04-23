Blue Marble Ice Cream at 30,000 Feet: Inside JetBlue's New Mint Menus

JetBlue is rolling out more destinations for its food-centric Mint service, the airline's new answer to first class. In addition to New York and Los Angeles, guests en route to San Francisco (and starting in November, Aruba and Bermuda) can now order ice cream from local Brooklyn brand Blue Marble Ice Cream. Other perks include a pre-flight cocktail and five-course menus created by Saxon + Parole's Brad Farmerie. Menus are seasonal, but new spring options include corn custard with poached lobster, shrimp with mascarpone grits and chilled corn soup with avocado (during brunch, look for pimento cheese and chicken sausage breakfast sandwiches). In addition to classic Blue Marble flavors like chocolate, vanilla and blood orange sorbet, dessert also includes fresh pastries from Manhattan's Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery. Wine journalist Jon Bonné (a contributing editor at the San Francisco Chronicle and PUNCH) has curated the wine list, which includes picks like Lioco rosé from Mendocino. Non-edible bonuses include special-edition boxes from beauty supplier Birchbox and lie-flat beds.

