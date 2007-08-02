Blue Christmas in August

We've just started working on our December issue—-big roasts, lots of holiday baking—and it's 91° outside. It's always a bit hard to wrap my head around testing cold-weather foods in the summer and warm-weather foods in the winter, but this year seems especially difficult. The newest addition to the Test Kitchen, Chris, suggested we listen to Christmas music, which sounds like a great idea. We're Christmas music fanatics in my home, so I've generously offered my collection. My favorites are Jingle Belles by the Del Rubio Triplets and Merry Xmas from the Space-Age Bachelor Pad by Esquivel. They always raise my spirits during the holidays, no matter what time of year they come.