Blond Can Be More Fun!

F&W food editors apply their incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

You may have recently begun to see caramelized white chocolate listed on dessert menus, in sauces and glazes, in puddings, and in truffles and other bonbons. On its own, it is rich and creamy, with toasty hints of caramel, dulce de leche and browned butter. We’ve made it a few times in our Test Kitchen; it takes a long time to get the chocolate just right, and it needs to be watched carefully at the very end. Thankfully, for home bakers and pastry chefs alike, Valrhona has done the work for us with its new signature version called Dulcey. They’ve named the category “blond chocolate” and it’s available in 3-ounce bars and baking pastilles. The chocolate is delicious on its own, but it makes amazing barks, truffles, sauces, puddings, and ganache fillings and frostings. The other night I chopped some and added it to blondie batter for a creamy hit of caramel flavor, then sprinkled the rest over the top of the hot blondies for an awesome instant glaze.

