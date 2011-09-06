Black Widow Tops Chicken Wing Eating Record

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Baked Buffalo Wings

This past Sunday, Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas broke her own world record in competitive wing eating at the 10th annual National Buffalo Wings Festival in Buffalo. According to the Huffington Post, the 100-pound power eater triumphed over hot dog-eating champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut by consuming 183 chicken wings in 12 minutes. It takes much less chicken (and fewer calories) to make an awesome meal from our hot-and-spicy Baked Buffalo Wings, with classic blue cheese dressing and celery.