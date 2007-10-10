Black Bananas--Just How I Like 'Em

It's such a treat whenever I have overripe bananas—it means waffles, pancakes and banana bread. My kids eat bananas two at a time (where do they put them?), sometimes not even waiting until the stems turn yellow (how do they digest them?). That is definitely NOT the case at work. We often have the better part of a bunch blackening and liquefying in our fruit basket, ready for the trash bin. Tina Ujlaki, our executive food editor, always asks us to freeze them for her to eventually make banana bread with. (We had about 10 pounds last time I looked...)

Here's my recipe for chocolate chip banana bread. It makes 2 loaves, 24 muffins or 6 dozen mini muffins. This seems to disappear even faster than whole bananas do in my home.





Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Active: 15 min total: 1 1/2 hrs

Makes 2 loaves (or 24 muffins or 6 dozen mini muffins)



1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, melted

2 cups mashed bananas (about 6 bananas)

3 large eggs, beaten

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup mini chocolate chips (6 ounces)



1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter and flour 2 standard sized metal loaf pans (or line 24 muffin cups or 6 dozen mini muffin cups with paper liners).

2. In a bowl, whisk the sugar, butter, bananas and eggs. In another bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and whisk until moistened. Stir in the chips. Divide the batter between the pans and bake for about 1 hour for the loaves (30 minutes for the large muffins or 20 minutes for the mini muffins). A toothpick inserted into the center should come out with a few moist crumbs attached. Let cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then turn out to cool completely. The banana bread can be wrapped and frozen for up to 1 month.



RELATED: Banana Nut Bread