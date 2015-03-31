BITE Silicon Valley's Line-Up Will Cover Food Waste, GMOs and Roy Choi's Veggie Burgers

Food & Wine Chef-in-Residence José Andrés just added a new role to his resume. From June 5 to 7, he'll act as "Chef Chair" for BITE Silicon Valley, a new West Coast festival and conference focused on food and tech. Taking place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the series of events will feature chefs and speakers ranging from Roy Choi, who will discuss Loco’l (his new fast casual concept aimed at food deserts), to activist Danielle Nierenberg of Food Tank and the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition. There will also be interactive events and a grand tasting. For tickets, check back at bitesv.com

