Biscuit-Topped Chicken Potpie to Straighten Out the English

Chicken PotpieThough Brits and Americans speak the same language, kitchen terms can easily get lost in translation. In a piece for NPR, Alison Richards writes about a frustrating attempt to make star-shaped cookies when she first moved to Washington, DC, from England. After multiple batches of unyielding dough, she realized her mistake: Richards had been making biscuit dough. In England, biscuit means cookie; but in America biscuit means biscuit. There's no mistaking the real, flaky biscuit that tops this Chicken Potpie—a recipe that even a British cook could love.

