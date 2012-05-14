Birthday Chicken for Ferran Adrià

Justine Sterling
May 14, 2012

Catalan Chicken Recipe

© Quentin Bacon

Spanish chef Ferran Adrià of El Bulli fame turns 50 today. The legendary chef earned a reputation for developing advanced cooking techniques like spherification (imagine liquid olives), but for his birthday, we think he'd like something simpler that reflects his Catalan roots. Adrià's Rotisserie Chicken with Dried Fruit and Pine Nuts is a superfast version of a traditionally long-simmered stew. This 15-minute dish combines store-bought rotisserie chicken with a fruit-and-nut sauce flavored with delicious poultry drippings.

 

