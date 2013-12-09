This soup is considered one of the world's classic dishes and its complex flavors and rich, luxurious texture back that reputation up. Unlike its famous siblings in the hall-of-fame food world, this soup is fast, easy and inexpensive, a real stunner at the dinner table too. Mussels are one of my 10 desert island foods, but even a first-timer will adore this beautiful soup. Increase the amount of mussels and double down on the crusty bread to create a meal in a bowl. Sometimes I will skip the shelling process and make this a more rustic center of the table, family-style course as well. It's very versatile. GET THE RECIPE >

Related: More Delicious Mussels

Classic French Recipes

Warming Soups

More of Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures