Billi-Bi

This soup is considered one of the world's classic dishes and its complex flavors and rich, luxurious texture back that reputation up. Unlike its famous siblings in the hall-of-fame food world, this soup is fast, easy and inexpensive, a real stunner at the dinner table too. Read more >

Andrew Zimmern
Updated May 23, 2017

This soup is considered one of the world's classic dishes and its complex flavors and rich, luxurious texture back that reputation up. Unlike its famous siblings in the hall-of-fame food world, this soup is fast, easy and inexpensive, a real stunner at the dinner table too. Mussels are one of my 10 desert island foods, but even a first-timer will adore this beautiful soup. Increase the amount of mussels and double down on the crusty bread to create a meal in a bowl. Sometimes I will skip the shelling process and make this a more rustic center of the table, family-style course as well. It's very versatile. GET THE RECIPE >

Related: More Delicious Mussels
Classic French Recipes
Warming Soups
More of Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up