Big News from Providence

It seems like half of the chefs I talk to have some sort of expansion plan in the works—or they would, if rents weren't so high. But it's taken Johanne Killeen and George Germon, the powers behind the now legendary Al Forno restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, 27 years to sign on a new spot. For their second restaurant, the mega culinary couple—part of Food & Wine's first ever class of Best New Chefs in 1988—and current Al Forno chef David Reynoso have rented a miniscule, 450-square feet space in Downcity, Providence's downtown historic district. Expect a U-shaped bar that will seat about 20, with "small plates, small portions, small cocktails" by the end of the year. The restaurant's name, appropriately, will be Tini.



