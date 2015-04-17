The Big Ideas Packed Into The Catbird Seat's Little Lemon Cake

Chef Trevor Moran deconstructs his ornate take on the classic lemon cake, featuring Meyer lemons and St-Germain bubbles.

There are 17 components to Trevor Moran’s dessert at The Catbird Seat in Nashville. The chef based the recipe on a popular whipped-cream-and-cake-layered dessert he grew up eating in Dublin, but his baroque version incorporates aromatic herbs and goat-yogurt mousse to create an unusual, slightly savory flavor. “It’s essentially a composed salad,” he says.

Here, the anatomy of Moran's little lemon cake (pictured above):

1. Cucumber

Pea-size balls are infused with elderflower liqueur in a vacuum sealer.

2. Lemon Meringue

Egg white powder and lemon juice are whipped to stiff peaks, piped onto acetate and dehydrated.

3. Meyer Lemon

Freezing the peel tenderizes it before it’s compressed with simple syrup.

4. Fresh Herbs

Cilantro and basil blossoms add a savory flavor.

5. Sponge Cake

The batter is microwaved in a paper cup for 45 seconds.

6. Goat-Yogurt Mousse

Funky, tangy, cheesecake-like mousse is frozen, then cut into disks.

7. St-Germain Bubbles

Binding elderflower liqueur with alginic acid turns it into a delicate pearl of liquid.

The Catbird Seat; 1711 Division St.; the​catbird​seatrestaurant.com.

