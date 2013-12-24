Bien Cuit's Beautiful, Brightly Flavored Bûche de Noël

Behold, the brilliant Grapefruit Agave Bûche de Noël from the bread and croissant masters at Brooklyn’s Bien Cuit bakery.
Behold, the brilliant Grapefruit Agave Bûche de Noël from the bread and croissant masters at Brooklyn’s Bien Cuit bakery. We were lucky enough to get a special holiday delivery featuring this colorful beauty. It’s filled with grapefruit curd and vanilla bean nougat mousse, then draped in prickly pear-mezcal gelée and Italian meringue for a super-refreshing take on the rich chocolate Yule logs usually sold this time of year. That said, BC’s holiday menu does include a dark-chocolate hazelnut version, as well as giant stollen, cherry pastries and cinnamon cookies. The shop is open until 8 p.m. tonight and only closed on Christmas day this week. Looking ahead, they will definitely be open on New Year’s Day to sell their most popular hangover order: those perfect buttery croissants. biencuit.com
