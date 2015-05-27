Bid Now in MOFAD’s Epic Online Auction

One of the greatest-ever auctions for food lovers is happening right now, and it’s open to anyone.

Justine Sterling
May 27, 2015

One of the greatest-ever auctions for food lovers is happening right now, and it’s open to anyone. The very awesome Museum of Food and Drink is hosting an online drive to help launch their amazing project (which will eventually stand as New York City's first-ever food museum, complete with edible exhibits). The once-in-a-lifetime lots include a meet-and-greet with Cronut creator Dominique Ansel, a gnocchi class with Marco Canora and coffee with food genius Harold McGee. We're eyeing dinner and drinks for two at Momofuku Ko, which includes a takeout bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old bourbon. The current bid is $3,100, which is a strangely great deal (considering that a bottle of Pappy on its own can sell for nearly that much). The auction closes at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, so head over now to bid!

Related: Gifts for Cocktail Connoisseurs
What to Buy the Advanced Cook
Great Gifts for Coffee Geeks

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up