Bid Now in MOFAD’s Epic Online Auction

One of the greatest-ever auctions for food lovers is happening right now, and it’s open to anyone. The very awesome Museum of Food and Drink is hosting an online drive to help launch their amazing project (which will eventually stand as New York City's first-ever food museum, complete with edible exhibits). The once-in-a-lifetime lots include a meet-and-greet with Cronut creator Dominique Ansel, a gnocchi class with Marco Canora and coffee with food genius Harold McGee. We're eyeing dinner and drinks for two at Momofuku Ko, which includes a takeout bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old bourbon. The current bid is $3,100, which is a strangely great deal (considering that a bottle of Pappy on its own can sell for nearly that much). The auction closes at 4 p.m. EDT on Thursday, so head over now to bid!

