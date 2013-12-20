Bid on a Cool Cookbook for a Beautiful Cause

It’s the last day to bid on some terrific cookbooks for a worthy cause: The author of the memoir My Berlin Kitchen and the blog The Wednesday Chef, Luisa Weiss, felt so moved by the New York Times’ recent, devastating five-part series on Dasani, a young girl coping with homelessness, that she decided to do something. This week Weiss is auctioning off about half of her enviable cookbook collection, and the proceeds will go to the Invisible Child Fund, which has been set up through the Legal Aid Society.

For the auction, Weiss has culled some valuable volumes, including two out-of-print pastry classics: The Last Course, by Claudia Fleming, and Alice Medrich’s Chocolate and the Art of Low-Fat Desserts. The auction fund-raiser is taking place through The Wednesday Chef blog. To participate, leave a bid in the comments field. As of this morning, she’s raised more than $2,000. Anyone who bids higher than $50 receives a copy of My Berlin Kitchen. Go to: The Wednesday Chef Cookbook Auction

Related: Chefs Make Change