Beyond S'mores: Everything You Can Do with Graham Crackers

When you think graham crackers, you probably think of warm, gooey S'mores—and with good reason. The campfire staple is a perfect dessert on its own, in brownie form or even as a decadent dessert pizza. But if you want to get even more creative with graham crackers, here are nine incredible recipes that range from savory savory chicken parmesan to an over-the-top key lime pie.

This clever pound cake has crushed graham crackers in the batter.

A graham-cracker crust spiced with bits of crystallized ginger stars in this healthy fruit tart.

Yes, desserts deserve grill time too, and Stephanie Izard's crumbly skillet cake is the perfect one.

Get excited for summer with star chef Stephanie Izard's amazing grilled dessert.

A graham cracker coating adds a sweet crispiness to this classic chicken parm.

Chef Curtis stone's recipe is based on his grandmother's amazing fudge.

Pastry chef Tara Lane's simple dessert features nutty graham cracker crumbs folded into vanilla ice cream and a splash of balsamic vinegar in the luscious brown butter sauce.

Store-bought graham crackers and prepared lemon curd make quick work of this tangy icebox cake.

To make her outstanding deconstructed banana cream pie, pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka layers eggless chocolate pudding with cinnamon-flavored graham cracker crumbs, ice cream, bananas and banana whipped cream.

How do you upgrade key lime pie? With a chocolate graham cracker-studded crust.