Beyond the Rice Krispies Treat: 9 New Ways to Use Rice Krispies

From savory brussels sprouts to luscious chocolate layer cake, here are nine excellent ways to use Rice Krispies.

1. Rosemary Chicken with Rice Krispies

Star chef Roy Choi says this crazy-crispy, cereal-topped chicken sounds a little weird, "but you're gonna love it!"

© Andrew Purcell

2. Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Rice Topping

Instead of marshmallows, these fluffy sweet potatoes are topped with crunchy Rice Krispies.

3. Spicy Brussels Sprouts with Mint

David Chang's savory dish gets its amazing texture thanks to Rice Krispies.

4. Cheese Crisps

Rice Krispies give these cheddary wafers their terrific crackle.

5. Charred Broccoli with Blue Cheese Dressing and Spiced Crispies

Top Chef alum Stephanie Izard amps up broccoli with a butter-toasted Rice Krispies topping.

© John Kernick

6. Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake

This incredible layer cake features a filling made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Krispies.

7. Spicy Cashew Brittle and Chocolate Crunch Bark

Chocolate and Rice Krispies is all you need for crunchy chocolate bark.

8. Rice Brittle Crunch

Peanut brittle mixed with crispy rice cereal makes an excellent ice cream topping.

9. Caramel Cream Pie with Crispy Rice Topping

This surprisingly luxe dessert features humble ingredients like graham crackers (crushed with hazelnuts to yield a tender crust) and puffed rice cereal (transformed into a brilliant topping).