Beyond Mashed: Dramatic Holiday Potatoes

Potatoes have a lot of potential. While they're obviously incredible mashed, there are more elaborate, holiday-worthy pototo preparations out there. In the above video, our sister brand Cooking Light shows you how to make a gorgeous Hasselback Potato, which combines the softness of a baked potato with the crispiness of a fry. Delicious and impressive, it’s a perfect holiday side.

Here, more recipes for potatoes with flair.

1. Crispy, Creamy Potato Puffs

These cheesy Chilean bites are an amazing idea for a surprising starter.

2. Poutine-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes

Sour cream, gravy, mozzarella and more make these potatoes ridiculously indulgent.



3. Healthy Potato Gratin with Herbs

A creamy yet creamless gratin that nonetheless is packed with flavor thanks to rosemary and thyme.

4. Sausage-Stuffed Potato Galette

Fennel and pork sausage make this galette a great Christmas brunch dish.

5. Baked Potatoes with Wild Mushroom Ragù

Any combination of mushrooms will work in this stunning vegetarian side.



6. Herbed Potato Soufflé

The strong starchiness of potatoes makes this soufflé a perfect one to make for anyone usually afraid to make such a delicate dish.



7. Rösti Potatoes

These Swiss-style potatoes are shaped into cakes and get a great crunchy crust.



