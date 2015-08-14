Beyond the Bagel: 12 Recipes for Smoked Fish

There's no denying the classic pairing of toasted bagels and a schmear of creamy white fish spread. But the time has come to give smoked fish its due and recognize it as something more than a bagel topping. It’s time to serve it up au naturel, or in fresh, crunchy salads, rich chowders or crispy tarts. Here are 12 amazing recipes for smoked fish, no bagels allowed:

1. Smoked Fish Chowder

Any local smoked fish, from haddock to trout, works well in this creamy chowder studded with corn kernels and tender chunks of potato.

2. Smoked Trout Dip with Sweet Onion Vinaigrette

This outstanding version of the Midwestern classic smoked fish dip gets extra flavor from the sweet onion vinaigrette that’s drizzled on top.

3. Smoked Salmon and Onion Tart

The bite of onion sets off the rich smoked salmon and tangy crème fraîche.

4. Smoked Fish Salad with Pickled Beans and Eggs

Pickled green beans add a tangy crunch to this salad. The brine is delicious in the vinaigrette.

5. Smoked Shrimp

One bite of these shrimp and a swig of vodka will instantly transport you to Scandinavia.

6. Smoked Mackerel Salad with Crunchy Vegetables

Any smoked fish will work well in this sweet-salty salad.

7. Smoked Trout

This trout is grilled with indirect heat: It's not placed directly above the fire, but on a rack next to it. The fish cooks slowly and, when wood chips are added to the fire, develops a smoky flavor.

8. Farro Salad with Smoked Trout

This whole-grain salad with delicious smoked trout makes for a hearty meal.

9. Open-Face Smoked-Mackerel Sandwiches

Turks call these sandwiches balik ekmek and make them with grilled fish, like mackerel. For his version, Mehmet Gürs spreads grilled bread with a creamy roasted-garlic puree and tops it with smoked mackerel, arugula, and slices of red onion and tomato.

10. Pan-Fried Smoked-Trout Cakes with Lemony Salad

These crispy cakes highlight the intense flavors of smoked trout; the salad served alongside adds a lovely light twang.

11. Curried Fried Rice with Smoked Trout

Chef Adam Evans uses any kind of smoked white fish (grouper, snapper, flounder) for the fragrant rice he serves.

12. Smoked Sablefish and Potato Salad with Capers and Onions

This salad gets its lovely piquancy from salty capers and crunchy red onions.

