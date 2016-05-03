Beyoncé's Newest Project: Watermelon Water

Days after dropping her acclaimed new album, Lemonade—a sweeping audio-visual album that features everyone from Jack White to The Weeknd to James Blake—Beyoncé has announced a new collaboration... with the beverage brand WTRMLN WTR.

The brand, which sells cold-pressed watermelon juice, emphasizes the product's workout benefits, and prides itself on using "conscientiously grown" (and "tenderly loved") watermelons that are harvested locally by family-run farms.

“Beyoncé is aligned with many of our Company’s core values, especially our commitment to empowerment and passion to ‘seed change and spread liquid love’ among fitness enthusiasts," said WTRMLN WTR co-founder Jody Levy, in a press release announcing the partnership. "She is an inspiring human whose involvement will help educate the world about the importance of putting clean food and drinks into our bodies so that we can all be happy and healthy.”

Beyoncé, meanwhile, said in the same statement that she invested in the product “because it’s the future of clean, natural hydration" and that she and the brnad share the "simple mission to deliver accessible wellness to the world.”

“This is more than an investment in a brand, it’s an investment in female leaders, fitness, American farmers, and the health of people and our planet,” her statement said.

That sounds like a lot for one cold-pressed watermelon-based beverage to accomplish. Then again, it's Beyoncé. If anyone can improve the health of people and our planet by investing in a juice company, it's probably her.