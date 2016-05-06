Beyoncé's Album Release Boosted Sales for Actual Lemonade

Some people sell albums; others sell lemonade. If you're Beyoncé, you sell both. The release of the songstress's new visual album "Lemonade" last week provoked a variety of passionate responses from the public, ranging from TMZ-like gossip hunts, to probing think pieces about the album's deeper meaning. But perhaps the most surprising reaction to the album was a sudden widespread thirst for the summery, sweet-tart beverage itself.

"People are drinking lemonade and posting pictures with Beyoncé... you can't drink lemonade these days without thinking of her," said Natalie Sexton—the director of marketing at Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company—to the Huffington Post. Sexton says that the Florida-based juice company's sales of natural lemonade, lemonade tea, and strawberry lemonade have doubled since last week's album release.

Lemonade sales on the whole are down about 24 percent since 2004 according to Market Watch, but producers of the summer staple are no doubt hoping that Bey's endorcement will help them turn the trend around. After all, following the premiere of Beyoncé's single "Formation," which mentions the restaurant Red Lobster, the seafood chain saw a 33 percent rise in sales over one weekend. So, it's safe to say Beyoncé's commercial influence extends well beyond the record business.

Following the release of the album, thirsty fans took to twitter to express their sudden unquenchable desire for the diva's drink of choice. "Ever since lemonade came out, I've had such a craving for actual lemonade... wtf does this mean, @Beyoncé???" @streuselmuffins tweeted. User @emlovescats added, "I've been drinking lemonade like its my job since Sunday. Thanks for the craving, Beyoncé."

Uncle Matt's Organic creator Matt McClean says his sales have also seen a recent increase—up about 20 percent—though he's not sure whether Beyoncé or the onset of summer is to thank for the boost. And while 'Yoncé herself could probably cash in big on this fruity trend—turning lemons into serious bank—she's taking a different route, investing in watermelon juice instead.