Beyoncé Fans Seeking Rachel Roy Attack Rachael Ray

In the span of two days, Beyoncé did more than just release a breathtaking "visual" album and HBO special with Lemonade. Thanks to a few vague lyrics in her new song "Sorry"—about infidelity—she also triggered an online witch hunt for the woman "with the good hair," which refers to someone who may have slept with her husband Jay-Z.

Many believe that fashion designer Rachel Roy is the guilty party; she even fueled the fire by posting "good hair don't care" on her Instagram account at one point. But Beyoncé's fans have mistakenly come after celebrity cook, author and TV star Rachael Ray, spewing invective across Ray's social media channels.

It doesn't end there. Roy, to dampen the damage of public remarks, has made her Instagram account private. And her Twitter account doesn't exactly deny any wrongdoing or confusion. Her most recent post says: "I respect love, marriages, families and strength. What shouldn't be tolerated by anyone, no matter what, is bullying, of any kind."

Rachael Ray, on the other hand, continues to see misfiring dialogue on everything she posts. Among the more recent comments on her steak salad recipe posted Monday morning, for example, were both attacks from misinformed haters like this...

Didn't you get enough meat from Jay!!?? You outta be ashamed of yourself. Nasty betchhh.

...as well as bemused observations from actual fans, like this:

please don't block your account because of these retards who are c9nfused. I need good recipes.

The resulting sparks and media coverage have become full-on meme material with puns aplenty. The Washington Post reported that some Beyoncé fans threatened to boycott Ray's tacos (!).

Here are a few more entertaining comments found across various social media platforms

... you better cook up a new man b4 I roll up with beehive and sting your a** until you go into anaphylactic shock @rachaelray. Rachael Ray being mistakenly attacked by Beyoncé fans is just karma for all those times she said "yum-o." I'm going to write a diss track about Rachael Ray just because she named her pet food brand "Nutrish."

